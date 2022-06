Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IQ 360, a female- and minority-owned business communication consultancy, has hired Sawako Shimizu as office manager in its Honolulu office. Shimizu has over 30 years of administrative experience in the hospitality and travel industry. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

