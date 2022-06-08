Driver critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in Waipahu

A motorist was critically injured in an early-morning crash on the H-1 freeway in Waipahu today, Honolulu police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the freeway, prior to the Kunia off-ramp at about 1:35 a.m.

Police said the motorist was traveling westbound on the freeway when he veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail to the right side of the freeway. The motorist then crossed three lanes and hit the center guardrail.

Police said he lost control and was thrown onto the side of the freeway.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took the motorist in critical condition to a hospital. The motorist’s age is unknown at this time.

Police said the male did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police noted speed was a factor. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.