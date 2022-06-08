Jocelyn Alo homers twice as Oklahoma is one win from a NCAA softball title

Jocelyn Alo and Oklahoma closed to one win from a second-consecutive national championship today, crushing Texas 16-1 in a record-breaking romp at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Alo batted 3-for-3 with two of the Sooners’ six home runs, a new team record for a Women’s College World Series game.

Alo was also hit by a pitch and walked. The Kahuku and Campbell alumna from Hauula has hit four home runs and reached base in all nine of her plate appearances in her last two games.

The reigning two-time national player of the year added to her all-time career home run record which now stands at 122. She has five in her five games of this WCWS.

As a team the Sooners (58-3) tied a WCWS record for runs in a game and their 52 runs in five games is the most in WCWS history.

>> PHOTOS: Oklahoma vs. Texas

Texas (47-21-1) held a brief 1-0 lead, taking advantage of three first-inning walks by Oklahoma pitcher Hope Trautwein, who settled down and got the win.

In the bottom half of the first, Alo gave OU the lead with a homer over the fence in left after Jayda Coleman led off with a double. Taylon Snow added a three-run homer, and the Sooners led 5-1 after one inning.

Alo scored in the second after starting the inning with a double. Grace Lyons drove her in with a single to left-center.

Tiare Jennings also hit two homers. Her second, in the fifth inning, came right after Alo’s second home run and made it 14-1.

Alo walked in the sixth and scored the Sooners’ final run.

The Big 12 rivals meet again Thursday in the best-of-three series and if necessary again Friday.