comscore Hawaiian Airlines and Par Hawaii to explore sustainable aviation fuels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines and Par Hawaii to explore sustainable aviation fuels

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines and Kapolei-­based petroleum refiner Par Hawaii plan to team up to study the commercial viability of locally produced sustainable aviation fuels to replace all or a percentage of traditional kerosene-based jet fuel with fuel that is made with sustainable feedstocks. Read more

Previous Story
Rising prices, higher rates soften Oahu’s home market

Scroll Up