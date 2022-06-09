comscore Kokua Line: Can I break my lease? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I break my lease?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

Question: I lived at a location for seven years and my year lease ends in September of this year. However I found another place and my application was accepted. If I told the management in writing that I am leaving and I paid for rent for that month, what is the law for leaving before the lease is up? Is it the management’s right to charge me for the months to follow to pay rent up to my lease ends? Read more

Previous Story
Rising prices, higher rates soften Oahu’s home market

Scroll Up