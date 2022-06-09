Hawaii News On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Coldwell Banker Realty has hired five independent agents to its Kapolei office. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coldwell Banker Realty has hired five independent agents to its Kapolei office: >> Tyler Hauser previously served as a delivery driver at Workstar Injury Recovery Center. >> Phillip Tyler Kelly most recently worked at New & Home Rehab Construction and also was an instructor at Kite & Wing Foil Surfing. >> Niki McCoy served as a leasing consultant at Island Palm Community. >> Jonnah Lashay Respicio most recently served as a beauty adviser at Ulta Beauty. >> Kinu Silva previously worked as an oncology registrar at Hawaii Pacific Health. She received her master’s degree in education from Chaminade University of Honolulu and Bachelor of Science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. ——— Send items to business@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Rising prices, higher rates soften Oahu’s home market