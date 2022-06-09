On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired five independent agents to its Kapolei office:

>> Tyler Hauser previously served as a delivery driver at Workstar Injury Recovery Center.

>> Phillip Tyler Kelly most recently worked at New & Home Rehab Construction and also was an instructor at Kite & Wing Foil Surfing.

>> Niki McCoy served as a leasing consultant at Island Palm Community.

>> Jonnah Lashay Respicio most recently served as a beauty adviser at Ulta Beauty.

>> Kinu Silva previously worked as an oncology registrar at Hawaii Pacific Health. She received her master’s degree in education from Chaminade University of Honolulu and Bachelor of Science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

