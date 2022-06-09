Aviation fuel derived from garbage is taking off

TOKYO >> The move toward sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, derived from cooking oil, household garbage and other materials, is gaining momentum in the airline industry, which has been the target of criticism because of high carbon dioxide emissions associated with flying.

Jet fuel derived from crude oil is responsible for most of the carbon emissions produced by the airline industry.

In March, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and 14 other companies established an organization called Act for Sky to promote the use of domestically produced SAFs.

The organization includes members such as Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Odakyu Electric Railway Co. and a manufacturer of fuels derived from cooking oil. It is working to secure raw materials and establish distribution networks.

ANA and JAL, competitors in the aviation industry, have already joined forces to promote the use of SAFs. In June both airlines flew regular flights using fuel mixed with SAF derived from microalgae and wood chips.

By 2030 the government wants 10% of aviation fuel used by domestic airlines to be SAFs.

This year the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency, aims to adopt a target of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions among international airliners by 2050.

“European and North American airlines might cut trips to Japan if planes cannot refuel with SAFs at Japanese airports,” said a senior official of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

Securing raw materials is one of many challenges that lie ahead.

Euglena Co. produces health foods made from a type of algae called euglena, and also manufactures fuel derived from the aquatic organism and used cooking oil. It has plans to build an SAF mass-­production site. Honda Aircraft Co. in 2021 flew a plane using an SAF manufactured by Euglena.

Accessing oil is not expected to be difficult in urban areas, where there are multiple sources of used cooking oil, such as restaurant chains. But amid the high demand for oil, there is already evidence of price inflation.

Keeping costs down will be a challenge. SAFs are three to four times the price of conventional aviation fuels.

The sense of urgency to convert to SAFs is particularly strong in Europe, where countries are setting goals for their introduction. SAFs currently account for less than 1% of the total global supply of aviation fuel.

In March, aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE flew an A380 jumbo jet in Toulouse, in southwestern France, for about three hours powered solely by SAF. The flight demonstrated the safety of SAF.

In Norway it has been mandatory since 2020 for airlines to use SAF mixed with other fuels, and Britain wants 75% of aviation fuel to be powered by SAFs by 2050.