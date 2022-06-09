comscore Jocelyn Alo homers twice as Oklahoma blasts Texas to take the first game of the Women’s College World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jocelyn Alo homers twice as Oklahoma blasts Texas to take the first game of the Women’s College World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.
  Jocelyn Alo was greeted at home plate by her Oklahoma teammates after she hit her second homer of the game in the fifth inning against Texas on Wednesday. Oklahoma is a win away from winning its second straight NCAA title.

    Jocelyn Alo was greeted at home plate by her Oklahoma teammates after she hit her second homer of the game in the fifth inning against Texas on Wednesday. Oklahoma is a win away from winning its second straight NCAA title.

  Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo slid in safely at second with a double in the second inning.

    Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo slid in safely at second with a double in the second inning.

  Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo gestured to fans as she rounded the bases after hitting a fifth-inning home run against Texas on Wednesday in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

    Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo gestured to fans as she rounded the bases after hitting a fifth-inning home run against Texas on Wednesday in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

  Oklahoma players cheered Jocelyn Alo as she approached home plate on Wednesday after hitting a home run against Texas during Game 1 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Alo, a Kahuku and Campbell alumna from Hauula, hit her 121st and 122nd career home runs in the game.

     Oklahoma players cheered Jocelyn Alo as she approached home plate on Wednesday after hitting a home run against Texas during Game 1 of the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Alo, a Kahuku and Campbell alumna from Hauula, hit her 121st and 122nd career home runs in the game.

Jocelyn Alo’s family collected two more home run balls Wednesday as Oklahoma easily advanced to the verge of successfully defending its softball national championship. Read more

