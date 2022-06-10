Arson suspected in fire at Zippy’s Kapahulu

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation after an unknown suspect allegedly set a shopping cart on fire next to Zippy’s Kapahulu, causing damage to the restaurant late Thursday.

Nine units with 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 601 Kapahulu Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames emanating from the inside of the restaurant, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Zippy’s was closed at the time of the fire.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control just before 12:15 a.m. and extinguished it an hour later.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

Employees said the kitchen and storage room sustained damage in the fire.

Flames also damaged a portion of the outer wall on the mauka side of the restaurant. A charred shopping cart with burnt items within the cart was seen right next to the wall.