Hawaii state officials want Kaneohe ‘Sexy Sandbar’ party plans shuttered

State law enforcement wants to shut down an illegal, five-boat “Sexy Sandbar Saturday” party being promoted Saturday from Marine Corps Base Hawaii to the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kaneohe Bay.

Jason Redulla, head of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, said today that officers have information about the illegal plans and want to shut it down.

“Using Eventbrite to take reservations, the promoters are charging between $65-$300 per ticket, which includes boat transportation from a parking lot on the military base to the sandbar,” Redulla said in a statement. “This is not a permitted activity, nor would it ever be permitted.”

Alcohol consumption is allowed on the sand bar except on the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. But charging people for boat rides and drinks “is never permitted under State law,” DLNR said in its news release.

DLNR said that promoters are advertising “a sandbar party like you have never seen.”

“In addition to transportation on one of five boats, they’re including alcohol, floating drink caddies, music, tents, and even a VIP package which includes a floating cabana, entry for three people, a bottle of champagne, and a fruit tray,” DLNR said.

In his statement, Redulla said, “Clearly these people have no inkling of the trouble they’ll face should they proceed with this advertised party. Ahu o Laka is enjoyed by families and people of all ages, who won’t appreciate having a bunch of drunk young people around. Anyone caught selling tickets, operating a boat with paying customers without a valid commercial permit, serving alcohol to minors, or any other number of potential violations will be cited or arrested. We want the promoters of this event to know that we are aware of what you’re planning and warn you to cancel the party now.”