Ban semiautomatic weapons, raise age limit

Why do people need to have a semiautomatic weapon unless they plan to use it to kill other people? It is not the weapon of choice for hunting animals for food.

If you want a weapon for target shooting, get a single-shot rifle. I’m sure if we get into a war again, our military will equip us with weapons to protect our lives and country. But let’s do away with these semiautomatic weapons people are using to kill one another. And raise the age to own weapons to, say, 25.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

Commentaries correct to call for gun control

I just have to applaud the superb articles on gun control written by the Rev. David J. Gierlach and retired Col. Ann Wright (“Demand better gun safety regulations,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 29; “Does America stand for sanity, or allegiance to guns?,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 31).

In my opinion, they really hit the nail on the head. I was so impressed by their words that I immediately wrote my senator. I hope everyone who believes in peace, safety and protection from evil will follow suit.

Charles Ford

Kailua-Kona

Teach keiki kindness, patience and love

As the lyrics go of the beautiful song, “Let There Be Peace on Earth”: With God as our Father, brothers all are we; let me walk with my brother, in perfect harmony.

It all begins with young, newly married couples who are starting a family. Remember always, to give your children kindness, patience and most of all, love. This is a simple thing to do but it will fill your home with abundance of joy and happiness. When you instill this in your children, your legacy will last long after you leave this good Earth.

Also, my mom taught me this a long time ago before she passed:

Wherever you are, be noble

Whatever you do, do well

Whenever you speak, speak kindly

Bring joy wherever you dwell.

Peter Aquino

Aiea

Turn down the noise on Waikiki sidewalks

There’s a crack in the golden egg, creating an unbearable stench for visitors and residents alike (“Waikiki noise reduction bills pending before City Council,” Star-Advertiser, June 6).

I’m in favor of Bill 43. Loud amplifiers have no place in Waikiki. Whenever I’m in the area for an event, the distasteful amp sounds disrupt the Waikiki experience. A mime artist will always be welcome.

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

