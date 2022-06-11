Army investigating attacks on feral cats at Schofield

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Military police at Scho­field Barracks are investigating a series of attacks on animals, including two feral cats that were possibly wounded by blow darts.

“U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii was just made aware late last week and initiated an investigation into these reports,” the Army said in an emailed statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “This type of behavior is not tolerated on the installation and is not in keeping with our Army values.”

Last week a Schofield resident saw a cat with a metal arrow or dart through its ears and contacted KAT Charities, which rescues, spays and neuters stray cats. Volunteers then reported finding a second cat with an arrow or dart in its chest. Volunteers were able to catch the second feline and deliver it to KAT Charities, which took it to a veterinarian.

Beth Doughty, vice president of KAT Charities, said the cat, which was given the name Katniss after the heroine of “The Hunger Games” books and movies, is with a foster family and is expected to eventually be sent to Popoki and Tea Cat Cafe in Kaimuki where she will be available for adoption. Volunteers continue to search for the other cat.

Doughty said other Scho­field residents previously reported they had seen dead birds impaled with similar arrows or darts. KAT Charities said two other cats were found dead and mutilated behind the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen outlet on base.

“We don’t know if it’s connected; it just seems kind of fishy,” Doughty said.

Army officials did not confirm which of the animal attacks they are investigating. “We cannot speculate about the details at this time while the investigation is ongoing,” they told the Star-Advertiser.

The Army is asking witnesses with information on the animal attacks to contact Schofield Barracks Military Police at 808-655-5555. KAT Charities and Catopia, another charity, have joined to pledge a $1,000 reward for anyone who can identify those responsible.