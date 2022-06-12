On Politics: Hawaii incumbents buoyed by surplus and weak GOP, but primary election still in voters’ hands
- By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file at the Office of Elections in Pearl City.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree