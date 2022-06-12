comscore On Politics: Hawaii incumbents buoyed by surplus and weak GOP, but primary election still in voters’ hands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Hawaii incumbents buoyed by surplus and weak GOP, but primary election still in voters’ hands

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file at the Office of Elections in Pearl City.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file at the Office of Elections in Pearl City.

Thanks to last week’s deadline for filing for office, we now know the cast of characters for Hawaii’s fall elections. That news sparks two questions: What will they do; and who cares? Read more

Previous Story
Column: ‘O ka wāwahie mea ola

Scroll Up