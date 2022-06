Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“The Big Beach Cleanup”

By Charlotte Offsay

Determined to help clean up their favorite beach, a young girl and her mother get to work picking up plastics that have washed onto the shore. Soon, there are more helping hands to make a difference. Ages 5-9

“Fault Lines in the Constitution: The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws That Affect Us Today”

By Cynthia Levinson and Sanford Levinson

The book examines the constitutional origins of modern-day political problems and outlines solutions for these issues. Ages 10-14