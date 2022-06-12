Baseball players of the year Spencer Rego, Nu‘u Contrades proved they were best of the best

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Spencer Rego knew he wouldn’t pitch again after tossing a three-hit shutout against Pearl City in the quarterfinals of the state baseball tournament on Maui last month. Read more

But while most of the team got back to the hotel and went to dinner, Rego, who had just thrown 95 pitches, walked outside and went for a two-mile run.

“And then the next day at the stadium he went up to one of our younger guys and said, ‘let’s go,’ ” Saint Louis coach George Gusman said. “That’s the kind of person Spencer is and that has translated to his success. His ability to work hard and make sure he’s fit and prepared is incredible.”

Rego, a junior right-hander, and teammate Nu’u Contrades swept the top awards on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Baseball Team this season as the pitcher and position player of the year.

“His growth from last season to this season is almost unrecognizable,” Contrades said of his teammate. “He just paints corners and his off-speed is really good.”

Rego, who went 4-0 with a 1.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings, pitched into the seventh inning in five of his eight starts and carried the Crusaders down the stretch.

He struck out seven and scattered six hits over 6 2/3 innings in the ILH-title clinching victory over ‘Iolani and then came back six days later to toss a three-hit shutout in the state tournament.

“I think it’s very rewarding that all of the hard work and those extra runs that I’ve done finally paid off,” Rego said. “I think (this season) was kind of an awakening for the potential as far as what you set your mind to. I did everything in my power to prepare myself for each game and cheer on and support my other brothers on the team and I think it turned out well.”

It was nearly a disaster for the Crusaders just a week into the regular season when Contrades threw a slider in the second inning of his first start in ILH play and immediately knew something was wrong.

“It was a scare, definitely,” Contrades said of his arm strain. “I didn’t know whether or not I was going to be able to play.”

It was a moment in the season Gusman remembers vividly.

“It was like you just opened up the tie on the balloon and let all of the air out,” Gusman said. “I saw it happen in the dugout, I saw it happen with my coaches and if I’m being totally honest, it took the wind out of me as well. We just lost our fight right there.”

Contrades missed the next three games, but no structural damage was revealed after an MRI. He was able to come back. He couldn’t pitch and he could only throw overhand, but he was back.

All he did the rest of the season was hit .462 with three doubles, two triples, a homer and 16 runs scored.

Like Rego, Contrades stepped up down the stretch at the most important time. He hit .600 (6-for-10) in the final three games of the ILH tournament, blasting a two-run homer in the title win over ‘Iolani.

He went on to have two hits in all three games at states, batting .667 (6-for-9) with three runs, three RBIs and four stolen bases.

“Once I started back playing (after the injury) I appreciated every moment I got to play with the team,” Contrades said. “It was a great season. My teammates are really good people. Even though we came up short in the end it was great to spend time with them and spend my senior season with them.”

The ILH champions were eliminated in the state semifinals by eventual champion Waiakea, who had seniors Kedren Kinzie and Dylan Honda named to the first team.

Waiakea’s Chris Honda earned the Star-Advertiser Coach of the Year honor, edging Baldwin’s Craig Okita, ‘Iolani’s Kurt Miyahira and Kalani’s Reyn Nagamine.

Eight different schools are represented with at least one first-team selection.

While Rego ran away with the pitcher of the year voting over Kalani’s Dylan Weddle, the vote for Position Player of the Year was much closer.

Contrades just narrowly edged out Baldwin shortstop Wehiwa Aloy for the honor after Aloy nearly carried the Bears to another state title.

He went 5-for-6 with a double, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs in just the semifinals and final alone.

The Star-Advertiser All-State team is voted on by coaches and media members.

—

FIRST TEAM

Pos. Name School Statistics

P Spencer Rego Saint Louis 4-0, 1 SV, 1.70 ERA, 492 ⁄3 IP, 35 H, 18 BB, 43 K

P Dylan Weddle Kalani 6-0, 1.37 ERA, 46 IP, 35 H, 7 BB, 35 K

P Jonah Richardson Maui 4-2, 1.69 ERA, 43 IP, 6 BB, 51 K

Pos. Name School Statistics

C Beau Sylvester Kamehameha .371 (23-75) BA, .473 OBP, 1.086 OPS, 6 2B, 3 HR, 20 RBI

1B Kaikea Harrison Punahou .387 (24-62), 6 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 11 RBI, 11 runs, 3 SB, 3 BB

2B Nu’u Contrades Saint Louis .462 (24-52), 3 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 16 runs, 7 SB, 6 BB

SS Wehiwa Aloy Baldwin .340 (17-50) 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 15 runs

3B Kedren Kinzie Waiakea .519 (14-27) BA, 4 3B, 1 HR, 22 RBI, 11 runs, 7 BB, 2 SB

OF Karter Wong Mid-Pacific .451 (23-51) BA, 6 2B, 1 HR, 17 RBI, 15 runs

OF Aydan Lobetos Kamehameha .377 (23-85) BA, .537 OBP, 1.078 OPS, 7 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 22 R

OF Joey Wilson Punahou .339 (20-59) BA, 6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 12 runs

U Dylan Honda Waiakea .400 BA (10-25), 2B, 8 runs, 6 RBI, 3-0, 2.45 ERA, 25 2⁄3 IP, 30 K

U Xander Sielken Saint Louis .348 BA, 3 2B, 16 runs, 10 RBI, 3-1, 2.79 ERA, 201⁄3 IP, 17 K

Position player of the year: Nu’u Contrades, Sr., Saint Louis

Pitcher of the year: Spencer Rego, Jr., Saint Louis

Coach of the year: Chris Honda, Waiakea

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School

P Zac Tenn ‘Iolani

P Randyn Rios Mililani

P Justice Dorser Waiakea

C Kodey Shojinaga Mid-Pacific

1B Ethan Murakoshi Mililani

2B Makane Honokaupu Baldwin

SS Zen Staszkow Mililani

3B Aukai Kea Kamehameha

OF Christian Chinen Kalani

OF Matthew Miura Maryknoll

OF Kyson Wada Waiakea

U/DH Dacoda Agoto Pearl City

U/DH Levi Maddela Baldwin

THIRD TEAM

Pos. Name School

P Eli Oshiro Pearl City

P Kaena Kiakona Kamehameha

P Kahiau Schenk Saint Louis

C Elijah Igawa Waiakea

1B Chandler Murray Mid-Pacific

2B Shayde Kuhns Kailua

SS Mason Hirata Waiakea

3B Brayden Suehisa Mililani

OF Devin Saltiban Hilo

OF Zachary Dando Maui

OF Joshua Ward Waiakea

U/DH Taven Hathaway Moanalua

U/DH Devin Hayashi Pearl City

HONORABLE MENTION

PITCHERS

Jayden Hunt, Kailua

Donald Kapaku, Nanakuli

Anson Lazaro, Waimea

Uluaki Oto, Baldwin

Blade Paragas, Kamehameha

Hekili Robello, Hilo

Jakob Soriano, Farrington

Cade Terada-Herzer, Punahou

Eli Yamanaka, Hilo

CATCHERS

Isaiah Chaves, Baldwin

Damian Griffin, Nanakuli

Noah Hata, Maryknoll

Kade Hue, Kaiser

Wailele Kane-Yates, Kauai

Wyatt Lizama, Castle

FIRST BASEMEN

Luke Alwood, Maui

Dane Palimoo, Kamehameha

Jonah Velasco, ‘Iolani

SECOND BASEMEN

Devin Garza, Waiakea

Draven Nushida, Mid-Pacific

Zarin Poopaa, Leilehua

Nolan Souza, Punahou

SHORTSTOP

Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis

Kadin Hanta, Kalani

Elijah Ickes, Kamehameha

Cody Kashimoto, Punahou

Xaige Lancaster, Hilo

THIRD BASEMEN

Logan Honma, Pearl City

Nai Iwaki, Kailua

Kaohu Kawelu, KS-Hawaii

Sean Yamaguchi, Saint Louis

OUTFIELDERS

Jayson Au Hoy, Pearl City

Gino Coyle, Waialua

Tobey Jackson, Hilo

Davin Lewis, Baldwin

Orion Medeiros, Kailua

Noah Nakaoka, Maryknoll

Ace Perry, Pac-Five

Kaleb Pongasi, Mililani

Haiden Sanchez, Maui

Joshua Ward, Waiakea

Raine Yoshida, Aiea

UTILITY/DH

Kuhio Aloy, Baldwin

Miecah Andres, Kamehameha

Jarren Chiang, Pac-Five

Taichi Fujinaga, Kalani

Kila Kaniho, Punahou

Makai Miyamoto, Kailua

Taylin Oana, Kaiser

Chance Otsuka, Mid-Pacific

Travis Ujimori, ‘Iolani

All-State Baseball Team by Honolulu Star-Advertiser