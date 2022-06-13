UH ‘King Tides’ project welcomes photo submissions from public this summer

The University of Hawaii Sea Grant College once again invites citizen scientists to help document king tides in the state through photos on Tuesday and Wednesday.

King tides, or perigean spring tides, according to the college, are “the highest astronomical tides of the year,” and are seen when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its monthly orbit, as well as when the sun, the moon, and the Earth are in alignment.

This typically occurs in Hawaii during the months of July and August, as well as in December and January.

King tides are a unique coastal hazard, according to UH, and can have devastating consequences for coastal inhabitants when combined with high waves or severe weather events.

The “Hawaiʻi and Pacific Islands King Tides Project” welcomes the submission of smartphone photos and observations from the public on its web-based platform at pacioos.hawaii.edu/king-tides/submit.html in order to better understand the future impacts of sea-level rise.

Participants should check tide tables to find out when peak tides along their targeted coastline would be best to document and photograph.

“Your images and data are a significant contribution to community efforts to understand and adapt to rising seas,” said the university in a message. “This publicly accessible online database informs research, policy, and decision making across the state and Pacific region.”

Other King Tides photo surveys are scheduled on July 12 and 13, and on Aug. 10 and 11 this summer.

Anyone with questions can email kingtide@hawaii.edu. More information about the project is available at pacificislandskingtides.org.