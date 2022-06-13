comscore Off the News: A break for international travelers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A break for international travelers

  • Today

Tourism industry leaders, no doubt, turned a few handstands when news first broke Friday that the COVID-19 testing rule for international travel would be lifted. Removing this complication is certainly helpful. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Climate bill is a model of collaboration

Scroll Up