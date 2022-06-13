Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A break for international travelers Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tourism industry leaders, no doubt, turned a few handstands when news first broke Friday that the COVID-19 testing rule for international travel would be lifted. Removing this complication is certainly helpful. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Tourism industry leaders, no doubt, turned a few handstands when news first broke Friday that the COVID-19 testing rule for international travel would be lifted. Removing this complication is certainly helpful. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added the caveat that the required negative test could be reinstated following a review every 90 days, should a threatening variant appear. However, a newly energized international travel sector surely would put up a fight against that. Previous Story Column: Climate bill is a model of collaboration