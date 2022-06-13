Off the News: A break for international travelers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tourism industry leaders, no doubt, turned a few handstands when news first broke Friday that the COVID-19 testing rule for international travel would be lifted. Removing this complication is certainly helpful.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added the caveat that the required negative test could be reinstated following a review every 90 days, should a threatening variant appear. However, a newly energized international travel sector surely would put up a fight against that.