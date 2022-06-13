Off the News: Tread carefully amid economic turmoil

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The price of gas keeps rising (though it actually took a bigger hit out of Americans’ pocketbooks in 2008, during the Great Recession — not that there’s any consolation in that). Mortgage rates are up, and so is credit card debt. But the U.S. is still adding jobs, and people are still spending.

Meanwhile, the stock market, reflecting uncertainty about the future of the economy, is unsettled, to say the least. This would be a prudent time to assess your own personal financial health. One safe bet: Avoid excessive debt.