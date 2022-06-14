Trio charged with felony theft after 150 pounds of lychee taken from Hilo orchards

Hawaii island police have arrested and charged three Hilo residents for the theft of more than 150 pounds of lychee from a local farm worth more than $1,200.

Officials have charged Jan Loren Aguinaldo, 32, Duston Bishop, 33, and Krislyn Palama, 24, with one count each of criminal trespassing in the second degree, and theft in the second degree.

The three were caught following a joint law enforcement investigation by the Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

According to police, last Thursday, a DOCARE officer saw four individuals crossing the Wailuku River above Rainbow Falls, each carrying a large bag on their backs. Police were called, and three of the individuals were caught, while one fled the area.

Police found a large amount of lychee inside their vehicle, and confirmed with the owner of a nearby farm that the fruit came from his orchards.

After executing search warrants, police recovered more than 150 pounds of lychee.

The theft of agricultural products with a value exceeding $100, or which weighs more than 25 pounds, is considered a felony offense punishable by up to five years imprisonment, according to police.

In addition, a certificate of ownership and movement is required to purchase large amounts of agricultural products, which should include detailed information including the farm owner’s name and address; buyer or consignee’s name and destination; and signatures of the seller and the buyer or consignee.

“The theft of agricultural products is a growing problem that hurts the entire community by raising the cost of locally grown produce which can adversely affect our island’s food sustainability,” said Officer Christopher Fukumoto of the Hilo Community Policing Section in a statement.

The police and prosecutor’s office said they are committed to prosecuting those who steal, as well as those who sell stolen agricultural products for resale.

Suspected agricultural theft incidents can be reported to the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.