Stephen Tsai: Ex-Warrior coming to rescue of people’s lives
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
-
In this group hug, Makani Kema-Kaleiwahea, second from left, is surrounded by adopted sons Kai, far left, and Luke and Kema-Kaleiwahea’s wife Briana Anela.
