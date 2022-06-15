Duke Aiona announces gubernatorial run

James “Duke” Aiona — a former Circuit Court judge who served as lieutenant governor — today announced his latest run to become governor as a Republican.
Aiona officially declared his intention last week on the last day to file papers for his candidacy.
He served two terms as former Gov. Linda Lingle’s lieutenant governor and ran unsuccessfully against eventual Gov. Neil Abercrombie and then against current Gov. David Ige.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.