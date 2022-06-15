Man, 55, critically injured in Kalihi baseball bat attack

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a male suspect allegedly attacked a 55-year-old man with a baseball bat in Kalihi Tuesday.
The alleged attack occurred at about 12:50 p.m. Police said the victim suffered a gash to his head and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.