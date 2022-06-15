comscore Column: RIMPAC, Marcos, and war against China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: RIMPAC, Marcos, and war against China

  • By Seiji Yamada, Richard Rothschiller and Arcelita Imasa
  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 p.m.

This July, the U.S. military plans to host 25,000 personnel from 27 nations for the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises in Hawaii in the world’s biggest naval exercises. Because of its strategic location in Southeast Asia, the Philippines plays a crucial role in the U.S.’s plans for any coming war against China. Read more

