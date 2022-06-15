Dave Reardon: Mark Rolfing says golf war with Saudi league could hurt game
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mark Rolfing, on putting green, and Hawaii State Junior Golf Association turning Ala Wai GC driving range into a golf training center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree