Kauai police recover homemade explosive devices, illegal drugs in raid

Kauai police arrested a 39-year-old Lihue man after law enforcement recovered homemade explosive devices and illegal drugs during a raid at a home and vehicle in Hanamaulu Tuesday.

Police with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Hawaii Interisland Bomb Squad executed a search warrant and recovered five homemade pyrotechnic devices resembling M80 style fireworks and an item resembling a metallic pipe bomb, the police department said.

Law enforcement also recovered items that include cardboard tubing, combustible powders and other items consistent with building explosives.

A clear plastic packet containing crystal methamphetamine was also recovered.

Police arrested the 39-year-old man on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and six counts of explosive devices.

He was released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD dispatch at 808-241-1711. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or visit www.cskauai.org.