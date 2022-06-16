Motorcyclist, 19, identified in fatal 3-vehicle collision in Kona

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle collision in South Kona Wednesday.

He was identified as Justice Jayden Kawelu Kaawa of Kailua-Kona, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police said a gray 2019 Toyota 4Runner SUV operated by a 64-year-old Kealakekua woman was making a left turn onto Highway 11 (Mamalahoa Highway) when it was struck by a black 2001 Honda VT1100 motorcycle operated by Kaawa.

The motorcycle was traveling south on the highway at the time of the collision.

After hitting the Toyota, the motorcycle struck a silver 2016 Kia Sedona van driven by a 38-year-old Captain Cook woman, police said.

Kaawa was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Au autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said Kaawa’s passenger, a 17-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The drivers of the Toyota and Kia were not injured.

This is the 19th traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.

The deadly collision is also the second traffic fatality involving a motorcyclist that occurred on Hawaii island in two days.

On Monday, a Honda sedan traveling on Highway 19 near Hau Street made a U-turn in front of a motorcycle that struck the sedan.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Police said his identity is unknown at this time.

The sedan driver, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor head injuries and released.

Police are continuing their investigation into the collision.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has also initiated a negligent homicide investigation in Wednesday’s collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 or email Jason.Foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.