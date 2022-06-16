Police searching for suspects in University area moped robbery

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who allegedly threatened two men with a bat and took their mopeds in the University area early today.

Police said the victims, ages 19 and 20, were fixing their mopeds when they were approached by two masked suspects who threatened them with a bat at about 12:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

One of the suspects was wearing a black and white baseball cap and a black jacket at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.