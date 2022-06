Letters: HPD continues its lack of public transparency; Use rental revenues to maintain properties; Remember Robert E. Lee — but not as a hero

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HPD continues its lack of public transparency; Use rental revenues to maintain properties; Remember Robert E. Lee — but not as a hero. Read more

Not even a full day in office and Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan is mired in drama again, having been sworn in at a unannounced private ceremony (“New Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan is sworn in privately,” Star-Advertiser, June 15). In other words, in secret. Not even the Honolulu mayor knew about it. The word “transparency” might as well be struck from all Hawaii dictionaries.

According to the article, Police Commissioner Chairperson Shannon Alivado said various commissioners have called upon the department to improve its relationship with the media and conduct its operations as transparently as possible.

“The chief and his entire team know of this expectation and the commission and the public will be evaluating the department in this respect from Day One,” Alivado said.

When have they decided Day One will start?

Rianna Williams

Kahala

‘Thoughts and prayers’ for justice under threat

I’m very sorry to hear about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s current troubles (“Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house, charged with attempted murder,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, June 8).

I offer my thoughts and prayers for the entire Kavanaugh family during this difficult period. Alas, now is not the right time to have a policy debate, so let’s not politicize the issue. Perhaps he should consult with security expert U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. If there was only one door to the home, this near- tragedy could have been avoided. Thoughts and prayers!

Terry Revere

Kailua

Bill of Rights written for a different day and age

Is America becoming numb to all the mass shootings that have been going on? It was so heartbreaking to see all the pictures of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, just a couple of weeks after the shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.

I truly believe it is everyone’s right to own a gun. It is written in our Constitution that we have the right to bear arms. But at the time the Bill of Rights was written, there was no such thing as the FBI, CIA, Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies. At the time it was written, there were no guns that could shoot a hundred rounds in a matter of seconds. At the time it was written, there was no such thing as internet or social media. At the time it was written, there were actual wars on U.S. soil.

So in this day and age shouldn’t there be some sort of amendment to the Second Amendment? The way the world has evolved, shouldn’t the laws evolve along with it?

Randy Kobayashi

Salt Lake

Use rental revenues to maintain properties

Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently presented plans for Chinatown improvements (“Mayor Rick Blangiardi presents his plans for Chinatown improvements,” Star-Advertiser, June 10). Among them are needed repairs to city-owned rental properties.

I served as branch chief for property and parking management for the city for a number of years, and quickly realized that revenues from the properties were being siphoned off to general funds instead of going into reserve funds for maintenance of those properties.

One of the first things I did was to conduct reserve studies and then mandate that revenues from those properties be put into maintenance reserve accounts. That worked well for a while, and we were able to contract for several necessary maintenance projects like reroofing, painting and plumbing repairs.

I retired six years ago, and almost immediately the city reverted to siphoning off revenues and putting them into general funds. Now the properties are in need of maintenance, and don’t have sufficient funds to do it.

Taxpayers deserve better management of their investments.

Christopher Terry

Kaneohe

Remember Robert E. Lee — but not as a hero

It makes sense to teach accurate history. It makes sense not to honor bad actors in history.

As a teen in the South in the 1950s, I was taught that the Southern rebels were brave, gallant men who fought for states’ rights against the enemy Yankees. I was not told that those rebels were wrong to fight for the right to own other humans, or that they were willing to tear our nation apart for that right. And, after all, it only took the lives of 500,000 or so.

Now let’s look at those who criticize “cancel culture.” Should we tear down statues that honor Robert E. Lee, or should we leave them because it was a part of our history? For me, I see no reason for a secessionist military leader to be honored. Sure, he is to be remembered and taught about — but not honored as the hero of a misguided cause.

Teaching honest history is needed for integrity and to help avoid future mistakes. I would hate to think today’s German schools were teaching that Nazis were righteous.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter