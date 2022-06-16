comscore Another $1.1 billion sought to address Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Another $1.1 billion sought to address Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 11 Ed Case

    STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 11

    Ed Case

The tab for the Navy’s Red Hill calamity could double to $2.2 billion, which includes estimated costs for repairing the fuel facility so that it can be safely drained, remediating the environment and reimbursing service members and their family members who were displaced last year when jet fuel contaminated their drinking water, among other costs. Read more

