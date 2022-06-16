comscore Hawaii tops national ranking for COVID-19 response | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii tops national ranking for COVID-19 response

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Hawaii has ranked first in the nation for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, faring much better than other states on metrics such as pandemic-related deaths, vaccination rates and strains on hospital resources, according to an assessment by the Commonwealth Fund, which focuses on improving the quality and efficiency of the country’s health care system and improving access to care. Read more

