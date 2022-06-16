Hawaii consumers are seeing higher costs, but there is some hope for relief as Honolulu sees a dip in inflation
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The cost of groceries has been rising in Honolulu. Above, shoppers pushed carts Wednesday outside of Don Quijote on Kaheka Street.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People shopped for fresh produce and deals Wednesday at the Honolulu Farmers Market at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree