University of Hawaii radio voice Bobby Curran needs double-lung transplant

Play-by-play announcer and radio-show host Bobby Curran confirmed he needs a double-lung transplant to treat an aggressive stage of emphysema. Read more

After consultation with doctors, the 67-year-old Curran is a candidate for the transplant surgery. Curran, who was play-by-play announcer of University of Hawaii football games for 32 years, said he is awaiting clearance from medical insurers before traveling to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for seven days of tests.

After a review of his tests, Curran said, “they’ll make a decision on whether I’m a sufficient candidate. They’ll place me somewhere on their list depending on how they gauge the severity and immediacy.”

Curran said he is pursuing the surgery “because I was told about a week ago by a doctor that the double-lung transplant is my last, best chance. … If I get this transplant, and it’s successful, I’ll have a lot of good years left. I don’t have a lot of other problems.”

Curran, who was a long-time smoker before quitting about 17 years ago, has been diagnosed with emphysema, a potentially life-threatening ailment that leads to labored breathing and lung damage. Curran’s condition was exacerbated last year when he experienced oxygen-intake problems a couple hours ahead of the football game between UH and Nevada in Reno. Reno is 4,505 feet above sea level. He missed that game, but called the final six games of the 2021 season, bringing his total of UH football broadcasts to 406.

But in recent weeks, Curran said, “the deterioration has been pretty steady. … There are times I struggle to breathe.”

While he awaits approval for a spot on the transplant list, he has been cleared to host “The Bobby Curran Show” two days a week. The popular show airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on KKEA.

“Basically, what the doctor worries about is fatigue,” Curran said of his reduced work schedule. “Right now, I look like a really good candidate for this surgery. … I have a strong heart, strong kidney, low cholesterol, low blood pressure. Those are all really great. If one of those changes, it can knock you out as a candidate. They basically don’t want you going crazy. They want you to be measured in what you’re doing. I’m good with that.”

Last month, he decided to relinquish play-by-play announcing of UH football games after 32 years. But Curran, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with KKEA, agreed to remain as talk-show host and radio announcer of Rainbow Warrior basketball games. High-altitude issues are not factors in calling basketball road games. Unlike the football team, which competes in the Mountain West, the basketball team plays in the Big West, where 10 of the 11 members are based in California.

John Veneri, who was the color analyst for UH football broadcasts the past 12 years, will handle play-by-play calls this season.