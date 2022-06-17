Hawaiian Humane Society offering adoptions special due to ‘unprecedented’ number of animals at shelter

The Hawaiian Humane Society is running an adoption special through the end of this month due to an unprecedented number of animals at the shelter, in addition to peak kitten season.

Starting today, adoption fees for all cats and dogs, including kittens and puppies, will be 50% off in June, and waived for small animals and exotics, according to HHS spokeswoman Jessica Tronoski.

In addition, the Society is implementing temporary changes to its admissions center, which include taking pet relinquishments and owner-surrenders by appointment only.

Appointments can be scheduled at HawaiianHumane.org/surrendering-a-pet. The Society is currently booked through July 1.

“When space is critical, we rely on help from our community members,” said HHS in a Facebook post. “We have a commitment to the animals in our care to provide them with the best care possible and allow them all the time they need to find their new homes. But we can’t do it without YOUR help! Tell your ‘ohana, share this post with your friends, tell EVERYONE you know and help find these animals loving homes!”

In addition, the Society is partnering with Petco and Skechers this month to encourage pet fostering. Petco Love is holding a #MyFosterBreakUp story contest featuring Foster Breakup Kits giveaways and a curated playlist to help foster pet parents through their goodbyes.

Hawaiian Humane will participate in the National Foster Pet Open House by inviting the public to visit the shelter’s Moiliili campus at 2700 Waialae Ave. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, and again from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, for an interactive foster meet-and-greet party.

Animals available for adoption are available at HawaiianHumane.org/available-animals. The Moiliili campus is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for in-person meetings.