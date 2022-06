Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There have been a lot of recent letters about abortion that postulate religious beliefs. Contrary to Cynthia Hawkins’ assertion that her anti-abortion view is not religious (“Abortion is a moral, not religious, issue,” Star-Advertiser, June 13), all moral beliefs about abortion are based on Abrahamic religions, whether Christian, Catholic or Muslim — not the science when a fetus is viable outside the mother.

None of them address the fact that once children are born, there are very limited resources for new mothers and their children. An example is the killing of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal, which would have continued the monthly family payments to cut child hunger. We care about the fetus but not the actual child.

Another overlooked fact is crime is reduced when abortion is legal. One reason may be fewer unwanted and throwaway kids are born, only to be neglected, given no options and pushed into lives of crime.

My solution to the “issue” of abortion is: You don’t like abortion, then don’t have one.

Gail Ishikawa

Wahiawa

Useful commentary on guns, 2nd Amendment

The commentary by Elizabeth Rice Grossman was fantastic (“Understanding first principles about the Second Amendment,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 14).

The logic and common sense of the entire article on the principles about the Second Amendment were really good. I truly hope that people will see the validity of her article.

Allene Ishikawa

Punahou

Gun rights will protect us from government

We must never forget that the No. 1 reason for the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms is to protect us from government.

Dictators throughout history made gun ownership illegal the first chance they got because they’re not stupid. They don’t want citizens firing back against their armies and police.

Democrats are convinced that President Donald Trump instigated the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol. A rabble- rouser like Trump is a warning to us, as so many citizens have become his rabid followers, as others followed Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Ferdinand Marcos. It could happen in America.

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

Revolutions against governments are illegal

There is an absurd comment that is sometimes made about the 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy: that it was illegal.

Of course it was. So was the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution and every other one, like them or not.

By the way, so was the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to overthrow the results of the last presidential election, which fortunately failed, but not by much.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Republicans to blame for nation’s troubles

Can we please stop pussyfooting around? The origin of problems in our country is simple: Republicans.

A Republican president allowed hundreds of thousands of Americans to die of COVID-19 needlessly. Republicans conspired, plotted and committed a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to overthrow a democratically elected government. Republicans in many states have outlawed women’s right to choose, a right they’ve held for nearly 50 years.

Republication states and senators have refused to pass laws against young men buying weapons of war. Republicans are changing or proposing hundreds of laws and running dozens of candidates for the exact purpose of denying democracy to citizens.

Republicans are proud of their belief in “freedom.” Freedom to what? Freedom to infect others by refusing to mask or vaccinate? Freedom to impose their religion on the rest of us? Freedom to ban books they deem unacceptable? What about freedom from fear, specifically the fear of kids to attend school?

Democrats are hardly perfect. But until Republicans cease their march against Americans and democracy, Democrats are the only answer.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

Dismantling Haiku Stairs could cause a ruckus

If the city decides to destroy Haiku Stairs, I hope it has a contingency plan to deal with the mob who will throw our bodies down on road and mountainside to prevent the destruction.

It is a nutty idea in the first place, to trash a world-class adventure.

The Mauna Kea sit-in was effective. We could duplicate such a gathering.

If the Haiku Stairs made news in Italy, think what a promotion it will be when Europeans read of Hawaiian people spontaneously coming together to preserve a guaranteed moneymaker.

I represent no one but myself, although I have been known to hug a tree or two. On a sunny day, the upper Haiku Valley is a lovely place to put down a mat to spend the day or three, or four, or more. I am planning on it.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

