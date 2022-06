Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Juanito Tomas, groundskeeper at Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club in Kapolei, has been named a Way to Go! Diamond Honoree, the top honor in Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s global associate recognition program. He is one of only seven associates across more than 120 globally to receive this honor this year. Tomas has been with Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club for 13 years.

