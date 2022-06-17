comscore Russian yacht, seized in Fiji by U.S., docks at Honolulu Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Russian yacht, seized in Fiji by U.S., docks at Honolulu Harbor

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com and Bloomberg News
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE WITH PHOTOS BY JAMM AQUINO AND AP

    A seized $325 million superyacht allegedly tied to a Russian billionaire arrived in Hawaii on Thursday and was seen docked at the Honolulu Harbor.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The 348-foot superyacht Amadea, now under an American flag and manned by an all-new crew, is purportedly linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and was seized last week in Fiji. Above, people and crew are seen aboard the vessel Thursday at Honolulu Harbor.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the full length of the Amadea is seen at dock in Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. has devoted considerable resources to obtaining the superyacht Amadea, sending officials to Fiji from the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to court filings. Above, Maui resident Eric Whippy marveled at the yacht, now docked at Honolulu Harbor, on Thursday.

A superyacht seized last week in Fiji by U.S. federal agents — as part of an effort by Western governments to confiscate Russian assets and punish oligarchs for their country’s invasion of Ukraine — arrived Thursday morning in Honolulu Harbor. Read more

