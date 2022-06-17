Russian yacht, seized in Fiji by U.S., docks at Honolulu Harbor
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com and Bloomberg News
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
A seized $325 million superyacht allegedly tied to a Russian billionaire arrived in Hawaii on Thursday and was seen docked at the Honolulu Harbor.
The 348-foot superyacht Amadea, now under an American flag and manned by an all-new crew, is purportedly linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and was seized last week in Fiji. Above, people and crew are seen aboard the vessel Thursday at Honolulu Harbor.
Above, the full length of the Amadea is seen at dock in Honolulu.
The U.S. has devoted considerable resources to obtaining the superyacht Amadea, sending officials to Fiji from the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to court filings. Above, Maui resident Eric Whippy marveled at the yacht, now docked at Honolulu Harbor, on Thursday.