comscore Hawaii jobless rate ticks up to 4.2% as labor force grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii jobless rate ticks up to 4.2% as labor force grows

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 8 The state unemployment rate increased in May to 4.2%. Job seekers filed into the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall for the Hawaii Career Expo.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 8

    The state unemployment rate increased in May to 4.2%. Job seekers filed into the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall for the Hawaii Career Expo.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate ticked up in May as the number of people entering the labor pool outstripped an increase in employment. Read more

Previous Story
Convicted felon indicted on assault, other charges

Scroll Up