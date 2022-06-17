comscore University of Hawaii is awarded $25 million to create hybrid reef | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii is awarded $25 million to create hybrid reef

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Call it Frankenreef. The University of Hawaii will be awarded up to $25 million by the Department of Defense to design and build a hybrid coral reef that aims to protect the coastline from the growing impacts of flooding, erosion and storms. Read more

Previous Story
Convicted felon indicted on assault, other charges

Scroll Up