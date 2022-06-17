Carissa Moore and Barron Mamiya eliminated in El Salvador

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the world’s No. 1 surfer, was upset by Caroline Marks in the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro on Thursday.

Marks, a wildcard surfing for the first time after missing the last six events, defeated Moore 14.03 – 11.56. Marks also eliminated world No. 2 Brisa Hennessy earlier in the event. Moore finished in fifth place.

In the men’s event, Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Australia’s Callum Robson 11.83 – 8.30.