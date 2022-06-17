Hawaii Beat | Sports Carissa Moore and Barron Mamiya eliminated in El Salvador By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the world’s No. 1 surfer, was upset by Caroline Marks in the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the world’s No. 1 surfer, was upset by Caroline Marks in the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro on Thursday. Marks, a wildcard surfing for the first time after missing the last six events, defeated Moore 14.03 – 11.56. Marks also eliminated world No. 2 Brisa Hennessy earlier in the event. Moore finished in fifth place. In the men’s event, Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Australia’s Callum Robson 11.83 – 8.30. Previous Story Ilima-Lei Macfarlane back in cage for Bellator event Next Story Television and radio – June 17, 2022