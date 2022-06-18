1 dead after head-on collision in Pepeekeo area

One person is dead following a head-on collision in the Pepeekeo area.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said that the collision took place just before 4 p.m. today on State Highway 19 in the area of the Waiaama Stream bridge and involved two pickup trucks.

One person, who the fire department did not identify, was pronounced dead on the arrival. The second patient, a male, was injured and transported to Hilo Medical Center.

No additional information was provided.