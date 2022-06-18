Editorial: Bevy of Red Hill pipelines

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At this pivotal point of the Red Hill water contamination crisis, it’s all about robust pipelines to achieve common goals.

To quickly yet safely repair deteriorated pipes, in order to fulfill the Department of Defense’s promise to empty the massive 20-tank fuel farm as soon as possible.

To improve informational pipelines by the Navy, so the public receives timely and accurate data. This is crucial, with state-ordered defueling plans due this month, followed by a November deadline for a plan to permanently close the World War II-era tanks that sit just 100 feet above a major water aquifer.

And, of course, to work the money pipeline to secure another $1.1 billion from Congress, to launch the repairs, defueling, then closure.

Public eyes, and pressure, must remain fixed on this Red Hill water crisis — even if the emergency seems to have abated, for now. It’s been nearly seven months since fuel contaminated the water supply of some 93,000, forcing military families from their homes, sickening many of them, temporarily shuttering businesses and inconveniencing schools. Most have since returned to the area after extensive water flushing, and water-safety monitoring is continuing.

Already, emergency cleanup mitigations have cost $1.1 billion, under a 2022 federal appropriation. But Hawaii’s congressional delegation must work mightily to keep funding bills moving in both chambers to secure another $1.1 billion to enable Red Hill’s defueling and closure.

Unfortunately, as revealed by a recent Navy-commissioned report, more than 200 repairs to the system’s deteriorated pipes and valves are required before the fuel can be safely drained. Due to redacting of the report released to the public, little was forthcoming on estimated costs and timeline for essential repairs.

Clearly, more information is needed. Hopefully, that will come soon: Under a May 2022 state Department of Health order, the Navy must provide a phased defueling plan and implementation schedule to DOH by June 30, plus a plan for permanent closure of the Red Hill facility by Nov. 1.

Another welcome pressure point emerged this week, with the community group Wai Ola Alliance filing a “citizen lawsuit” in federal court calling for the Red Hill facility’s closure, and for the Navy to pay for past environmental violations from its fueling operations.

All of today’s activity is critical, to devise the best blueprint to achieve timely and safe defueling. Oahu cannot risk another fuel spill that compromises our precious aquifer, and our people’s health.