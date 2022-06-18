comscore Police arrest state Rep. Matthew LoPresti on DUI charge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police arrest state Rep. Matthew LoPresti on DUI charge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Matthew LoPresti

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Matthew LoPresti

LoPresti, 48, was arrested at around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fort Weaver and Geiger roads, according to Honolulu Police Department records, after responding police detected “a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.” Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police investigate 2 SHOPO leaders after internal union fight raises extortion allegations

Scroll Up