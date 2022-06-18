comscore Key leaders handling Red Hill spill crisis change commands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Key leaders handling Red Hill spill crisis change commands

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Surface Group Middle Pacific, will retire after 32 years of serv­ice. He is pictured above right presenting the Legion of Merit to Capt. Erik Spitzer, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, on Tuesday aboard the USS Missouri.

  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY Capt. James Meyer, commanding officer, Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, also will step down. He will serve as lead officer in supporting Naval Facilities Engineering Command’s defueling of the underground Red Hill storage facility.

Two senior Navy officers stepped down from key positions in Hawaii on Friday in a pair of routine change-of-command ceremonies. Read more

