Key leaders handling Red Hill spill crisis change commands
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:55 a.m.
COURTESY U.S. NAVY
Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Surface Group Middle Pacific, will retire after 32 years of service. He is pictured above right presenting the Legion of Merit to Capt. Erik Spitzer, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, on Tuesday aboard the USS Missouri.
COURTESY U.S. NAVY
Capt. James Meyer, commanding officer, Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, also will step down. He will serve as lead officer in supporting Naval Facilities Engineering Command’s defueling of the underground Red Hill storage facility.