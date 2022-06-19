Hawaii County police seeking help identifying suspects in 2 separate Hilo thefts

Hawaii island police are seeking assistance in identifying suspects in two separate Saturday retail robberies, one of which resulted in an alleged assault of a store employee.

Both robberies occurred around 2:20 p.m. at retail clothing stores in the 100 block of Puainako Street in Hilo. Police said they have not determined if the incidents are related.

In one robbery, police said three suspects entered a retail clothing store and removed an undisclosed amount of clothing totaling more than $500. One of the suspects allegedly injured a store employee during the theft and the three suspects fled the store.

Police said one of the suspects appeared to be Caucasian with a skinny build and light, freckled complexion, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and reddish hair. They said another suspect appeared to be “local” with a thin build and tan complexion, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and brown hair. He was carrying an Adidas brand gym/duffel bag and wearing a pair of red and black slippers.

A third suspect, who police said also appeared to be “local” was described as having a thin build and dark complexion, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and dark hair. He has a hoop earring on his left ear, and was wearing sunglasses and a gold-colored wristwatch on his left wrist.

During the second robbery, two suspects entered a retail clothing store and removed an undisclosed amount of clothing totaling more than $90. That incident occurred at roughly the same time as the first, but was at a different retail store.

In this case, the suspect allegedly assaulted a store employee after the theft. Both suspects fled the store in a silver-colored hatchback sedan, heading west on Puainako Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about these crimes to call the police department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.