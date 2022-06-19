Honolulu and federal firefighters contain brush fire west of Whitmore Village

Honolulu and federal firefighters have extinguished a medium-sized brush fire that broke out in Wahiawa earlier this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a noon call regarding a brush fire located just west of the Whitmore Village neighborhood, according to a news release.
Two HFD resource units staffed with five personnel initially responded with the first unit arriving on the scene at 12:05 p.m. They requested additional resources to attack the fire.
According to a statement, a total of seven HFD units and four Federal Fire Department resource units staffed with 45 firefighters arrived shortly after and assisted in fighting the blaze.
Firefighters brought the fire under control by 12:23 p.m. and contained 95% of the fire 34 minutes later. They wrapped up operations by 1:13 p.m.
