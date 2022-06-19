Honolulu Fire Department rescues injured hiker on Wahiawa Loop Trail

Honolulu Fire Department rescued a woman who became injured on the Wahiawa Loop Trail today.

HFD said it sent six resource units, staffed with 19 personnel, to the trial after receiving a 911 call about 4 p.m. about the injured hiker, who was in her fifties.

An active duty soldier first encountered the injured hiker, who was incapacitated and in an area without cell phone service.

The soldier, who was off duty during the hike, rendered first aid to the woman before hiking to an area with cell phone service and calling 911. The soldier then hiked back to the injured hiker to provide assistance and companionship.

The first HFD units arrived at 4:20 p.m. They sent Air 1 to the hiker’s location, where she was initially treated. The woman was put into a rescue stretcher and airlifted to a landing zone, which had been secured at nearby Iliahi Elementary School.

Emergency Medical Services took over the woman’s care at 5:22 p.m. and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>>Never hike alone.

>>Bring a cell phone with a fully charged battery, and consider bringing an external back-up battery.

>>Pack food, snacks and water.

>>Stay hydrated.

>>Select trails based on physical abilities and limitations

>>Stay on the trail and heed warning signs.