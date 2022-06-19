comscore Report of injured person on road results in temporary closure of westbound H-1 freeway near Koko Head overpass | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Report of injured person on road results in temporary closure of westbound H-1 freeway near Koko Head overpass

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 3:14 pm

According to a city alert, police have temporarily closed westbound H-1 freeway near the Koko Head overpass due to reports of an injured person on the road. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

