comscore Column: New Mauna Kea oversight a bad idea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: New Mauna Kea oversight a bad idea

  • By Richard Griffiths
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019 The summit of Mauna Kea is studded with telescopes.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019

    The summit of Mauna Kea is studded with telescopes.

In November 2021 the National Academy of Sciences published a report, “Pathways to Discovery in Astronomy and Astrophysics for the 2020s (2021)” — 615 pages, freely downloadable — the latest in the series of decadal reports on astronomy and astrophysics. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Belief in God can be found in Declaration; Creating fear leads to control of population; Using harsh words can stir up anger, division

Scroll Up