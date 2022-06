Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Starfish”

By Lisa Fipps

Twelve-year-old Ellie struggles to find her voice and self-worth as she stands up to those who bully and fat-shame her.

Ages 10 and up

“Yesterday Is History”

By Kosoko Jackson

After a liver transplant, Andre suddenly becomes a time traveler, but is his soulmate Michael, who lives in 1969, or Blake, his donor’s brother, who is training him in 2021?

Ages 14 and up

“The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea”

By Maggie Tokuda-Hall

A desperate orphan-­turned-pirate and a rebellious imperial daughter find a connection on the high seas in a world divided by colonialism and threaded with magic.

Ages 14 and up