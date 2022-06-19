comscore Students’ Hawaiian-language projects featured in Smithsonian online | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Students’ Hawaiian-language projects featured in Smithsonian online

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNCIL FOR THE HUMANITIES Kailua High School students Kilinahe Naluai, left, Pahonu Coleman and Kaipo Akioka perform an original composition, “Ke Kahua” (“The Foundation”).

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNCIL FOR THE HUMANITIES

    Kailua High School students Kilinahe Naluai, left, Pahonu Coleman and Kaipo Akioka perform an original composition, “Ke Kahua” (“The Foundation”).

  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNCIL FOR THE HUMANITIES Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School student Lukia Lozar stands next to the exhibit, “Ke Kaka‘olelo a me Ke Kukakuka: Palila DLNR” (“Debate and Diplomacy: Palila v. DLNR”).

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNCIL FOR THE HUMANITIES

    Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School student Lukia Lozar stands next to the exhibit, “Ke Kaka‘olelo a me Ke Kukakuka: Palila DLNR” (“Debate and Diplomacy: Palila v. DLNR”).

Nine Hawaii student projects presented in the Hawaiian language are being featured in a first-of-its-kind online showcase sponsored by the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. Read more

Previous Story
Police arrest state Rep. Matthew LoPresti on DUI charge
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 9 – May 13, 2022

Scroll Up