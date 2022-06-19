Students’ Hawaiian-language projects featured in Smithsonian online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nine Hawaii student projects presented in the Hawaiian language are being featured in a first-of-its-kind online showcase sponsored by the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center.

The National History Day showcase is called, “In Language There Is Life: I ka ‘olelo no ke ola.” Topics range from a court case brought against the state Department of Land and Natural Resources over conservation of the palila bird, to the annexation of Hawaii by the United States.

“Over 100 years ago, the Hawaiian language was banned from use in education and law. Thanks to the work of many over multiple generations, today ‘olelo Hawai‘i is seeing a resurgence,” Aiko Yamashiro, executive director of the nonprofit Hawai‘i Council for the Humanities, said in a news release. “We are hoping our students in this national showcase will create a pathway for other youth across the U.S. to also share their inspiring language revitalization stories and identities within the NHD program.”

National History Day is not a single day but a yearlong program that draws more than 500,000 middle and high school students who conduct original research on historical topics that interest them. They present their findings in such formats as exhibits, performances, documentaries, websites and papers. State and regional contests culminate in a national competition this month. The Smithsonian and other organizations spotlight some of the notable projects.

Mahealani Lono, a Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School teacher who oversaw several of the featured Hawaiian-language projects, said that among the results was “the force of generations being united, as youth learn the stories of their grandparents, and parents get better acquainted with their children through this process. It’s exciting to be a part of the growth in language communities nationally and internationally.”

The featured projects may be viewed online at 808ne.ws/olelo. The English translations were made by Hawai‘i History Day ‘Olelo Hawai‘i consultant Bruce Torres Fischer for the Hawai‘i Council for the Humanities, at the request of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The projects are:

>> “Na Ha‘i‘olelo Ho‘o­papa Kulanui o ka Ho‘ohui ‘Aina ‘o Hawai‘i” (“Collegiate Debates on the Annexation of Hawai‘i”), documentary; students Kai­nalu Cox, Kekoa Froning, Josie Ann Gouveia; teacher Daina Enabe; Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

>> “Ka Hala ‘Ana ‘o Vincent Chin: Ke Komo ‘Ana o na Kanaka ‘Amelika Asia Ma Ke Kanawai Pono Kiwila” (“The Passing of Vincent Ching: The Emergence of Asian American Civil Rights”), exhibit; student Kylee Johnson; teacher Daina Enabe; Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

>> “Ka Ho‘ike Holoholona” (“Animal Testing”), exhibit; student Lani Dudoit; teacher Mahealani Lono; Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School

>> “Ke Kaka‘olelo a me Ke Kukakuka: Palila DLNR” (“Debate and Diplomacy: Palila v. DLNR”), exhibit; student Lukia Lozar; teacher Mahealani Lono; Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School

>> “Ke Koho Paloka o Na Wahine” (“Women’s Voting Rights”), exhibit; student Kawika Asejo; teacher Mahealani Lono; Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School

>> “Na Palapala Ku‘e” (“The Anti-Annexation Petitions”), exhibit; student Kaniaulono Hapai; teacher Mahealani Lono; Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School

>> “Na Po Pilikia o Na Ukali” (“The Satellite Crisis”), exhibit; student Kaopualani Puniwai-Ganoot; teacher Mahealani Lono; Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School

>> “‘O ka ‘Olelo Hawai‘i, ‘o ka ‘Olelo Pelekania, he Paio no na Kau a Kau” (“The Hawaiian Language and the English Language: An Ongoing Struggle”), paper; student Kaimana Campbell; teacher W. Kalae Akioka; Kailua High School

>> “Ke Kahua” (“The Foundation”), performance; students Kaipo Akioka, Kilinahe Naluai, Pahonu Coleman; teacher W. Kalae Akioka; Kailua High School